Dance Theatre of Harlem gave local students a master class in ballet

TAMPA, Fla. — Dance Theatre of Harlem was in Tampa on Monday, teaching local children at Academy Prep how to dance ballet.

Students from grades five through eight took a master class with a professional ballet dancer, Keenan English, who is with the world-renowned Dance Theatre of Harlem.

After a quick warmup, the students learned the steps of a contemporary ballet dance. They also spoke to the students about the history of the Dance Theatre of Harlem and the role African Americans played in the evolution of ballet.

I asked Robert Garland, the dance company's artistic director, and English, the instructor, why it was important for them to do this hour-and-a-half-long master class with local students.

“History,” said Garland. “You know, knowing about Harlem, knowing about Arthur Mitchell. Knowing about Blacks in ballet.”

English said representation in the dance form matters.

“That they know it’s possible and capable for them to be in these spaces as well,” said English.

Dance Theatre of Harlem was brought to Academy Prep thanks to the Straz Center. The Straz Center usually makes it a point to connect visiting talent with our local youth with the hopes of inspiring them to get into the arts.

The Dance Theatre of Harlem will perform Tuesday at the Straz Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available. For more information, click here.

