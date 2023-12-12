Dallas Bull general manager injured after wrong-way driver crashes into his pickup truck

TAMPA, Fla. — The general manager of the Dallas Bull remains hospitalized after suffering numerous injuries following a wrong-way crash on I-75 last month.

The crash happened on Nov. 19 at around 3:45 a.m. on I-75 near the Land O' Lakes exit.

Ric Yambura, 37, was leaving the Dallas Bull after a shift, driving a Chevy Colorado and traveling northbound on I-75. His family said he was headed home to Wesley Chapel.

Troopers said a 21-year-old driver who was likely impaired was traveling the wrong way and crashed into two vehicles, including Yambura's truck. His truck caught on fire and ended up in the median.

The 21-year-old driver was also injured and was transported to a local hospital.

For the past four weeks, Yambura has remained at a local hospital. He was moved out of an intensive care unit but still has a long road to recovery.

"It's not fair to hurt other people. People have families. He has a kid, sad. His kid had to see his dad in a hospital bed. No child deserves to see that," said Jose Romeo, an assistant manager at the Dallas Bull.

ABC Action News spoke to McKayla Phillips, Yambura's fiancé.

She said the 37-year-old suffered numerous injuries, including damage to his internal organs, a crushed sternum, crushed ribs, a broken pelvis, a broken hand, a broken femur, and a broken foot. He also has a 6-year-old son.

Employees at the Dallas Bull are collecting donations online and at the bar.

"Just devastating. You expect everybody to get home safely and everyone to be responsible," said Romero.

On Jan. 12, Ryan Montgomery is set to perform at the Dallas Bull. A portion of proceeds from concert tickets will help Yambura and his family.

"One thing you can take away from all of this....is be responsible. We like to have fun and this is a bar, that’s what we do here, we have fun, but at the end of the day, make sure you go home safely. Find a responsible driver. It’s not worth it," said Romero.

For more information on the concert and fundraising efforts, visit here.