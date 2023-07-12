Watch Now
'Cybersecurity incident' at ZooTampa affects some employees, vendors

Haley Bull
Posted at 8:37 AM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 08:37:46-04

TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa was forced to contact federal law enforcement after a cybersecurity incident that impacted its "network environment."

In a statement released Wednesday, ZooTampa said the staff was able to mitigate the situation and called upon third-party forensic specialists to both secure the network environment and open an investigation.

The zoo said that they have notified all employees and vendors whose information may have been impacted, as well as offered them identity protection services for free.

They added that they do not store personal or financial information regarding visitors or members.

