CUP Coffee Shop offers happiness and opportunity with every order

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa coffee shop is serving a side of philanthropy with every cup of Joe.

The founder of Cup, Greg Jones, recently opened a second location along South Dale Mabry Highway.

CUP is an acronym for Coffee Uniting People, and it's a perfect example of what happens inside the inclusive non-profit business that employs people with special needs.

Lindsey Danner is among the 38 people employed between the two locations.

"My favorite job what I like to do is the register because I am really good at that," Danner said. "I love this great positive vibe coming in. Like I greet people who I really, really love."

Jones is already talking about opening a third location in 2024 specializing in coffee roasting.

He said coming across available property may be a challenge, but what isn't is hiring employees. There's a current wait list for people looking to be hired.

"We have 23 who have applied who have not come to work for us yet because, unfortunately, we just don't have the jobs available," Jones said.

100% of the proceeds go directly to the non-profit, giving employees like Jacob Swan another chance to serve happiness in a cup.

"The best part about working here is being with my friends and get to do coffee for everyone what they want and putting a smile on their faces," Swan said.

For more information about CUP, visit coffeeunitingpeople.org.