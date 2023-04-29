Cross-Bay Ferry marks another single-season ridership record

The Cross-Bay Ferry reported today that it had exceeded its single-season ridership record for the second year in a row, reaching 62,130 riders one month before the season's final day of service in 2022-2023.

A surprise ceremony honored the record-breaking rider on today's 11:30 a.m. trip from Tampa to St. Petersburg.

"The ferry has done it again, and we thank Abram for helping us mark this moment," said Matt Miller, president HMS Ferries, the operator of the Cross-Bay Ferry. "After weathering the pandemic, residents and visitors alike have flocked to the Cross-Bay Ferry, allowing us to once again surpass pre-pandemic form and set another single-season record despite a weather-related delay at the season's start."

Abram Fisher, the record-breaking rider, was told of his selection and treated to a surprise celebration as he boarded the boat for the 11:30 a.m. cruise from Tampa to St. Petersburg at the Tampa Convention Center.

The Cross Bay Ferry

Fisher was given a set of free roundtrip ferry tickets for the 2023-2024 season and presents from local businesses participating in the ferry's community partner program.

With its new single-season record of 62,131-plus riders, the ferry has, as of April 29, a 2022-2023 ridership that has exceeded its record-breaking 2021-2022 season, with a month left before its season closes, on May 28.

In addition to this single-season ridership record, the ferry set another milestone earlier this month when it had its 300,000th rider since it began service in 2016.

The final day of service for this ferry season will be May 28.

Information on the ferry's remaining schedule and ticket purchasing is available at The Cross Bay Ferry's website and at ticket booths at the ferry docks near the Tampa Convention Center and the St. Petersburg Vinoy Basin.