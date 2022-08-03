Crisis Center of Tampa Bay offers Florida veterans a support line

TAMPA, Fla. — The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay helps the community in many ways, including a special program just for veterans.

It's called the 'Florida Veterans Support Line.' It's answered by a trained specialist, who's also a fellow veteran. The service is free, and any veteran can remain anonymous, regardless of discharge status.

The Crisis Center said it could help with anything from financial issues to mental health issues.

ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan spoke to the Crisis Center's President and CEO, Clara Reynolds, about the veteran's program.

"For those who have pretty complex needs, we also offer a specific program called 'Care Coordination.' And that's another veteran. A veteran who has walked in the exact same shoes that you have providing that help and support. And that really, quite frankly, Wendy, is the secret sauce of the program," Reynolds explained.

The Crisis Center's Veterans division has received over 29,000 calls from veterans or family members just in the past year.

If you're a veteran seeking help or a family member, the toll-free number is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week: