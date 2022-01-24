Crews battle fire at Hillsborough County Winghouse

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue battled a fire at a Town n' Country Winghouse Monday morning.

HCFR is on scene of a 2nd alarm fire at the Wing House 8001 W Hillsborough Ave. pic.twitter.com/ZOmgXgOZUa — Hillsborough County (@HillsFireRescue) January 24, 2022

Officials say it is a 2-alarm fire, but hasn't released any other information at this time.

It happened at the Winghouse on Hillsborough Ave.

There have not been any injuries reported.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.