Crews battle fire at Hillsborough County Winghouse

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue battled a fire at a Town n' Country Winghouse Monday morning. https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/region-hillsborough/crews-battle-fire-at-hillsborough-county-winghouse
Posted at 8:42 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 09:34:33-05

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue battled a fire at a Town n' Country Winghouse Monday morning.

Officials say it is a 2-alarm fire, but hasn't released any other information at this time.

It happened at the Winghouse on Hillsborough Ave.

There have not been any injuries reported.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.

