Creative Junk Therapy in Brandon turns trash into art

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — There’s an art studio in Brandon that specializes in turning recycled materials into pieces of art. The non-profit organization is planning several classes in the new year to expand its reach and creativity.

“We’re a little bit of everything, from a thrift shop to an arts center. We have classes,” said Karen Koseck, director of Creative Junk Therapy.

From a cat made of old newspapers to a hat made of toilet paper rolls to a purse made from VHS tapes, nothing is quite what it seems.

Koseck said that since opening in 2020, they’ve received more than 15,000 pounds of donated reusable materials from across the community.

“This is where you come in and let your imagination go crazy, and you take whatever you can find,” said Koseck.

If you can think it up, Koseck will hang it up, and who knows, maybe someone will even like it enough to buy it.

“Nothing is safe, we have taken everything off the shelf, and we made it into something weird or something very useful. There’s an urn back there that’s a lamp now,” said Koseck.

Artist Kathy Carrier said it’s impossible to walk around without being inspired.

“If you look around at all the artists that create stuff from what would be thrown in a trash bin or a recycling can, we created art from that, and that is the coolest thing,” said Carrier.

Creative Junk Therapy offers classes for all ages and abilities.

“I love playing with junk,” said seven-year-old Henry Dzwonek.

Koseck said her favorite part is the people.

“I get all the stories, and it is therapy for me as well because there are things that I never expected that came out of this,” she said.

For more information, click here. You can also look for them at the Florida State Fair.