Crash on I-4 East that shut down 3 lanes triggered by wrong-way driver, officials say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on I-4 East in Hillsborough County that caused lane closures this morning was triggered by a wrong-way driver, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP stated that a Sedan was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-4 around 3:25 a.m. when it collided nearly head-on with a truck tractor traveling east, despite the second driver's attempt to avoid the crash.

Both vehicles rotated after impact before coming to a stop along the eastbound travel lanes. FHP estimated that 100 gallons of fuel spilled from the truck tractor after the collision.

Troopers arrested Larry Lauren Mccomsey, the 58-year-old driver of the Sedan, for DUI and driving in the wrong direction.

The 50-year-old driver of the truck tractor was uninjured.