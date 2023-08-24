COVID cases on the rise heading into the fall

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s that time of year again: cold, flu, and COVID-19. Right now, we’re seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, and health experts want people to protect themselves, especially heading into the fall and winter months.

Lindsay Eten has heard it’s been on the uptick.

“We had a family reunion a couple weeks ago down in Seattle, and there's a couple people that couldn’t go because they've had it,” said Eten.

COVID-19 may have been off your radar recently, but it’s still something to watch.

“On the way to school today dropping my daughter off, she says to me mommy, everybody at school’s got COVID again,” said Dr. Jill Roberts, an Associate Professor at the University of South Florida College of Public Health.

As for what’s to blame, Roberts points to a combination of lower immunity and new variants.

On top of that, there are other factors that can play into it too.

“Anytime we get people crowded together, and we’ve seen this already with omicron, that it will peak a little bit after some holidays. There’s a little school bump that goes on,” said Dr. Roberts. “I would expect to see it even here at USF, that I would expect at some point, we’ll start seeing some COVID come through our classrooms. It just happens when we have that many people close together.”

For some, it may have been a while since their last COVID vaccine. Dr. Roberts explained. Theoretically, we should expect a new COVID booster by the middle of next month, but we’re still waiting on guidance for those shots.

“My guess is you’re going to be seeking your COVID booster and your flu shot at the same time,” said Dr. Roberts. “It should be right about the same time that they’re coming in, and it’s the recommended time to take both.”

For now, experts suggest taking a look at your risks, then thinking back to precautions you took before and following them again if necessary.

Of course, if you’re sick, stay home.

“I’ve had it twice, and I’m vaccinated, so of course you want to be cautious, but I’m not fully concerned that it’ll hit me as hard if I do get it again,” said Eten.