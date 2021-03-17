COVID-19 walk-in vaccination site opens in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida residents have another location to choose from to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The TPepin's Hospitality Center at 4121 N. 50th Street in Tampa will serve as the first county-run walk-in vaccination site.

Residents will check-in inside as well as receive their vaccine and sit in an observation area.

Vaccinations will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments are mandatory and proof of Florida residency is required. Residents can make an appointment through the CDR Health Pro Portal.

People who qualify for the vaccine include:

- People ages 60 and older

- Health care personnel who have direct contact with the public

- Pre-K through Grade 12 school employees (public, private, and charter)

- Sworn law enforcement officers age 50 and older

- Firefighters age 50 and older