The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for help tracking down a couple seen on video attacking a Brandon woman's vehicle after a minor crash on Tuesday.

Troopers said the couple attacked the 31-year-old woman's car after they initially shot at her.

It happened just after 5 p.m. at U.S. 301 and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.