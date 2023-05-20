County and Children’s Board partner to keep kids safe in pools this summer

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County code enforcement officers and officials with the Children's Board of Hillsborough County have joined forces to ensure swimming pools are safe for kids this summer. It's part of a new initiative called "Safe Pools Day Tampa Bay."

"I think it's a great idea," said Glen Woo.

Woo's son, Ethan Woo, drowned in a family friend's pool in 2021. He was just five years old.

"It was tragic," he said. "It was incredibly difficult. It's something that weighty on myself, my wife, and our family."

Unfortunately, thousands of families know the Woo family's pain. Florida leads the nation in drowning deaths for children four and younger.

Last year, eight children drowned in Hillsborough Co, according to the medical examiner's office. And in the previous nine years, 97 kids drowned.

Stats like that and nearly losing her son in a drowning incident years ago led Kari Bahour to create Water Smart Tots.

"It's more than just about swimming. It's about aquatic problem-solving," she said.

Hearing about the safe pools initiative gives her hope, but she wants to see them add a component about teaching kids how to swim to save their lives safely.

With the new initiative, code enforcement officers will inspect pools at apartment complexes, condos, and all city-owned facilities. They will be looking to ensure all pools meet safety standards, including the correct fencing, single drain covers, sanitation, and more.

"It continues to be important that we talk about the issue and parents know how to keep their pools and their homes safe," said Dexter Lewis.

He's with the Children's Board. He said kids can swim safely by "installing two barriers, Making sure there's a door alarm, along with a pool fence with a lock so the little ones can't just get out."