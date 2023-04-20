Cottages working to fight homelessness in Tampa nearly complete

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Providing homes to those who need one that's the goal of the Hope Cottages project in Tampa.

Thursday, city leaders announced the project is nearly complete.

The private living structures are for people experiencing homelessness.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said the project's goal goes far beyond putting a roof over their heads.

"They not only provide those services, but they provide that hope," said Castor.

The cottages can resist up to category-five hurricane-force winds.

Of the 100 cottages, 75 were funded by the City of Tampa. Each one is approximately $10,000.

Installation of the electrical system and power station for the cottages and other future facilities at the site is expected to be completed by Fall 2023.