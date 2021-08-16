Cookie company relies big on back to school USF students

TAMPA, Fla. — As USF students return to class this month, that means lots of late-night studying.

However, at some point, they’re going to have to take a break. That’s where the off-campus business, Cookie Munchers steps in.

Fresh out of the oven and delivered to your door, but it’s not a pizza, it’s a cookie.

“Our cookies are about six to seven inches big and that’s because our tag line is dream big,” said co-owner Cassie Aran.

Aran started Cookie Munchers in New Jersey back in 2016 and soon opened a second location in Tampa, right before the pandemic.

“Times where we were completely dead and were like how are we going to make it through this,” said Aran.

She owes their survival to one key demographic, USF college students.

“Right across from the university which is something that is really important to us because we are a late-night cookie shop,” said Aran.

Cookie Munchers will take orders and even make deliveries, right to the dorm, up until 3:30 a.m.

“Just the loyal customer base has been absolutely amazing like we see a lot of the same people come in like three, four nights a week, we know their order at this point,” said Rose Foley.

Foley isn’t only a co-owner, she’s still in college herself, which makes her an excellent resource when it comes to what students are craving.

“Like last week we did a lucky charms rice crispy treat so it was just the lucky charms, marsh mellows, so good, but it's just like that stuff you know we want,” said Foley.

They said the only thing sweeter than their treats, is the pride they take in encouraging their young customer base.

“We want to inspire people to get out of their comfort zones, do things that scare them, and go for the kind of their dreams of how I have and Rose have as well,” said Aran.

To order your cookies go to rucookiemunchers.com.