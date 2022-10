TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue said a construction worker was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert after a fall at a worksite on Thursday morning.

TFR said the worker fell five feet on concrete at the site on Channelside Drive. A ladder truck and high-angle rescue were needed to rescue the worker.

No other information has been released at this time.

The southbound lanes of Channelside Drive were closed between E. Twiggs Street and Kennedy Boulevard while the rescue took place.