Construction continues on City of Tampa's first all-abilities playground

A playground for everyone is in the works in the New Tampa area.

It will be called the All Abilities Playground, meaning no matter someone's ability, they can still take part in all the fun of a playground.

It will be the first all-inclusive playground funded through the City of Tampa.

It'll be 10,000 square feet of fun, safe play.

Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera said, "It has sensory accommodations so that if you have autism, you won't have those sensory challenges. It'll have fully accessible playground equipment so that if you're in a wheelchair, you have cerebral palsy, whatever it may be, you can be accessible. So the kids, regardless of their ability, can just be kids."

It's a passion project for Viera, whose brother is intellectually disabled.

"I'm trying to make sure I have a plan right now through our CRA in the city of Tampa so that all of our city parks have at least one piece of accessible playground equipment for a child with special needs. Imagine if you, you know you have a child, and they can't walk and you go to a playground and you're reminded of their disability again and again and again because they can't use that," explained Viera.

City leaders are hoping the park will be around November.