Community meeting to address traffic congestion, growth in Brandon-Valrico area

A Hillsborough County Commissioner wants to meet with residents in the Brandon-Valrico area to discuss traffic congestion and growth in the area.

Commissioner Pat Kemp is holding a community conversation at the Bloomingdale Library from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The area has several problem spots that include the east and west corridors of Bloomingdale Avenue, Lumsden and State Route 60.

Commissioner Kemp says now is the time to start discussing the future to not make infrastructure mistakes like the past.

A few solutions she proposes is a mass transit system or more of the 'live, work, play" models where people live and work in the same area to cut down on car use.

She brings up the Windsor Shopping Center where developers have created a place where people can work and play with housing directly behind.

The idea would also incorporate nearby stores and other necessities within biking or walking distance.

As for fixing the current roads, like widening the roads, the cost would be too high to fix every corridor.

The meeting will have a panel and question and answer forum.

