College Board revises AP African American studies course after criticism

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The College Board launched an official framework for a controversial Advanced Placement course on African American studies.

State officials are now reviewing the changes to see if it follows state law.

The revised curriculum removes some components that had drawn criticism from Governor Ron DeSantis and other conservatives.

The board removed topics, including Critical Race Theory scholars and Black Queer Studies. Black Lives Matter, reparations and intersectionality are now listed as optional research projects.

The College Board said in a statement: ”This course has been shaped only by the input of experts and long-standing AP principles and practices.”

Fentrice Driskell is a state representative for District 67, which covers parts of Hillsborough County.

"I believe that every Floridian deserves a freedom to be healthy, prosperous and safe and that means parents need to be able to make the choices that they want for the content that they want their students to learn and I think Governor DeSantis is intervening way too much and taking this choice away from parents and students," said Rep. Driskell, a democrat with the Florida House.

Governor DeSantis didn’t have much of a comment when asked about the changes on Wednesday morning. His staff says education officials are now reviewing the updated course for compliance and will soon make a decision.

The choice could determine if Florida ends up in a new legal battle.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump warned last week a federal lawsuit would come if the ban remains.

“College courses cannot be censored. We think AP courses are an extension of college courses," said Ben Crump, attorney.

"My concerns are black history is American history and it shouldn't be politicized. The facts are what they are and they should not be sugarcoated. They should not be diminished," said Rep. Driskell.