Cold weather shelters to open in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Cold weather shelters will open in Hillsborough County on Tuesday night as temperatures are expected to dip into the 40s.

The shelters are open for those experiencing homelessness or those in homes without adequate heat who can't find other accommodations.

The county said shelter organizers expect high demand with limited capacity.

The county is partnering with the following organizations to provide a limited-capacity cold-weather shelter for adults. All shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. unless they reach capacity prior to that time.



Hyde Park United Methodist Church

500 West Platt Street, Tampa 33606

Legacy Church

3416 North 15th Street, Tampa 33605

New Life Church in Tampa (pet friendly)

8216 North 13th Street Tampa 33604

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope

212 South Street Cloud Avenue Building A, Valrico 33594



Metropolitan Ministries is supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children. All congregate shelters are reserved for adults only. Pre-registration is required by calling (813) 209-1176.

Phone lines turn on at 9 a.m., and the deadline to call is 5 p.m.

Organizations interested in hosting a cold weather shelter this season can contact Julie Watkinson, Community Relations Coordinator, at WatkinsonJ@HCFLGov.net for more information.