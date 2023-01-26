Cold weather shelters opening in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Cold weather shelters will open in Hillsborough County on Thursday night as temps are expected to dip into the 40s.

The shelters are open for those experiencing homelessness or those in homes without adequate heat who can't find other accommodations.

The county said shelter organizers expect high demand with limited capacity.

The county is partnering with the following organizations to provide a limited-capacity cold-weather shelter for adults. All shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. unless they reach capacity prior to that time.

Amazing Love Ministries

3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33602



Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park

107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606



Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center)

2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City, FL 33566



Homeless Helping Homeless

801 E. Saint Clair St., Tampa, FL 33602



Homeless Helping Homeless

3008 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa, FL 33602



Hyde Park United Methodist Church (preferred media location)

500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606



New Life Church in Tampa (pet friendly)

8216 N. 13th St. Tampa, FL 33604



Tampa Bay Mission of Hope

212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594

Metropolitan Ministries and Generations Renewed are supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children. All congregate shelters are reserved for adults only. Pre-registration is required by calling the numbers below. Phone lines turn on at 9 a.m., and the deadline to call is 5 p.m.

Families in Tampa call (813) 209-1176

Families in Plant City call (813) 562-4495

Organizations interested in hosting a cold weather shelter this season can contact Julie Watkinson, Community Relations Coordinator, at WatkinsonJ@HCFLGov.net for more information.

