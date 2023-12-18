Cold weather shelters opening across Tampa Bay area this week

Cold weather shelters across the Tampa Bay area will open this week for people experiencing homelessness and those who live in homes without adequate heat and cannot find other accommodations.

The National Weather Service expects local temperatures to dip to or below 40 degrees with wind chill in Hillsborough County on Monday night.

Shelter organizers in Hillsborough County are expecting high demand with limited capacity, so residents should use all resources available to them. Hillsborough County is partnering with the following organizations to provide limited-capacity cold-weather shelters for adults.

Hillsborough County Shelters

Amazing Love Ministries

3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33602

Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park

107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606

Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center)

2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City, FL 33566

Hyde Park United Methodist Church

500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606

Legacy Church

3416 N. 15th St., Tampa, FL 33605

New Life Church (hosted by Unbroken Dreams, Inc., is pet friendly)

8216 N. 13th St., Tampa, FL 33604

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope

212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594



All shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. unless they reach capacity prior to that time.

Organizations interested in hosting a cold weather shelter in Hillsborough County this season can contact Community Relations Coordinator Julie Watkinson at WatkinsonJ@HCFLGov.net for more information.

Metropolitan Ministries is supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with children.

Pre-registration is required by calling (813) 209-1176. Phone lines turn on at 9 a.m., and the deadline to call is 5 p.m.

All congregate shelters are reserved for adults only.

Cold weather shelters in Pinellas County will be open Tuesday night, the Homeless Leadership Alliance announced.

Shelter guests are accepted until the shelter is full. All sites provide a warm and safe place to sleep, and many sites also serve a meal.

Shelters are activated when the National Weather Service expects the “feels like” temperature to hit 40 degrees or below across the county between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Pinellas County cold weather shelters

Tarpon Springs



Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast

111 W Lime Street 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.



Clearwater

First United Methodist Church of Clearwater

411 Turner Street 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.



Pinellas Park

Boys & Girls Club

7790 61st Street North 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.



St. Petersburg

Northwest Presbyterian Church

6330 54th Ave. North 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

WestCare Turning Point

1810 5th Ave. North 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg

100 Mirror Lake Drive North 6 p.m. – 6 a.m. Please Note: This location requires the use of stairs.

Salvation Army

1400 4th Street South 6 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Allendale United Methodist Church

3803 Haines Rd. N 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.



Families with children will be placed in family shelters on cold nights (if space is available). Families should call 2-1-1, Tampa Bay Cares, Inc., for information about family shelters in Pinellas County.