Cold weather shelters opening across Tampa Bay area this week

Cold weather shelters across the Tampa Bay area will open this week for people experiencing homelessness and those who live in homes without adequate heat and cannot find other accommodations.
The National Weather Service expects local temperatures to dip to or below 40 degrees with wind chill in Hillsborough County on Monday night.
Shelter organizers in Hillsborough County are expecting high demand with limited capacity, so residents should use all resources available to them. Hillsborough County is partnering with the following organizations to provide limited-capacity cold-weather shelters for adults.
Hillsborough County Shelters
- Amazing Love Ministries
- 3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33602
- Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park
- 107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606
- Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center)
- 2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City, FL 33566
- Hyde Park United Methodist Church
- 500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606
- Legacy Church
- 3416 N. 15th St., Tampa, FL 33605
- New Life Church (hosted by Unbroken Dreams, Inc., is pet friendly)
- 8216 N. 13th St., Tampa, FL 33604
- Tampa Bay Mission of Hope
- 212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594
All shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. unless they reach capacity prior to that time.
Organizations interested in hosting a cold weather shelter in Hillsborough County this season can contact Community Relations Coordinator Julie Watkinson at WatkinsonJ@HCFLGov.net for more information.
Metropolitan Ministries is supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with children.
Pre-registration is required by calling (813) 209-1176. Phone lines turn on at 9 a.m., and the deadline to call is 5 p.m.
All congregate shelters are reserved for adults only.
Cold weather shelters in Pinellas County will be open Tuesday night, the Homeless Leadership Alliance announced.
Shelter guests are accepted until the shelter is full. All sites provide a warm and safe place to sleep, and many sites also serve a meal.
Shelters are activated when the National Weather Service expects the “feels like” temperature to hit 40 degrees or below across the county between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Pinellas County cold weather shelters
Tarpon Springs
- Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast
- 111 W Lime Street
- 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Clearwater
- First United Methodist Church of Clearwater
- 411 Turner Street
- 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Pinellas Park
- Boys & Girls Club
- 7790 61st Street North
- 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
St. Petersburg
- Northwest Presbyterian Church
- 6330 54th Ave. North
- 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
- WestCare Turning Point
- 1810 5th Ave. North
- 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
- Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg
- 100 Mirror Lake Drive North
- 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
- Please Note: This location requires the use of stairs.
- Salvation Army
- 1400 4th Street South
- 6 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.
- Allendale United Methodist Church
- 3803 Haines Rd. N
- 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Families with children will be placed in family shelters on cold nights (if space is available). Families should call 2-1-1, Tampa Bay Cares, Inc., for information about family shelters in Pinellas County.