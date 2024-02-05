Code Ninja kids competing for a chance to help design a drone show

TAMPA, Fla. — Kids as young as four years old are studying computer coding and design as part of an after-school program with Code Ninjas.

Code Ninjas is a National franchise with two locations in Tampa Bay in Trinity and Carollwood. Programs start as low as $40 per month and the goal is to bring out the best in young kids who show an interest in technology.

Starting this year, the Code Ninjas are introducing the Prodigy Program, a competition that will see the grand prize-winning team help design something incredible.

"The winning Ninja family will receive an all-expense paid trip to Sky Elements in Dallas, Texas, in March for a chance to learn and help design a drone show," says owner Vivian Michaels.

Sky Elements is one of the leading companies when it comes to designing drone shows.