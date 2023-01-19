Coast Guard warns of illegal boat charters ahead of Gasparilla

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Gasparilla festivities are around the corner in Tampa Bay.

The U.S. Coast Guard will be monitoring the waters during the boat parade.

Officials say the biggest thing they want people to know is to make sure you don't hire an illegal charter.

"Your captain should be able to produce a merchant mariner credential," said Brian Knapp, the Investigating Officer for the U.S. Coast Guard.

"If your captain can't produce a credential, the Coast Guard recommends you don't get on the boat," Knapp emphasized this is all about safety.

"You wouldn't want to get on an aircraft without a properly licensed airline pilot," said Knapp. "You don't want to have your family and your friends put on a boat that is navigated by a person that is not trained."

The boat parade will happen on the same day as the Gasparilla parade on Bayshore Boulevard.