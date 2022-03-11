Watch
Coast guard airlifts cruise ship crewmember near Tampa

Posted at 9:36 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 21:36:36-05

TAMPA, Fla — A crewmember was medically evacuated off a cruise ship called the Serenade of the Seas by the Coast Guard.

The evacuation took place Thursday about 80 miles west of Tampa. Crewmembers told rescue crews the 34-year-old was suffering from abdominal pain. The crewmember was taken to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition.

“This situation was an outstanding example of how our watchstanders and aircrews work together to respond to any and all calls for help at sea.” said Chief Warrant Officer Jonathon Trude, Sector St. Petersburg watchstander, “The ability of watchstanders in St. Petersburg to assess the situation, recognize the proximity of the Serenade and launch the aircraft resulted in a positive outcome.”

