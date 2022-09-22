Club Unico to host bocce ball tournament to help fund college scholarships

Club Unico started in 1951 in Tampa Bay as a way to bring Cubans, Italians and the Spanish together.

At the time, Club Unico would give students pins that said "United."

Unico stands for United Civic Organization.

Today, they help provide college scholarships to students in need. So, they're hoping to raise $40,000 through a bocce ball tournament. The scholarships will be to area schools like HCC and the University of Tampa.

Gio Fucarino, VP of Club Unico Tampa, said, "The short math is that every $10,000 donated equates to $500 per semester in perpetuity. So the goal was to try to get enough that we could fully fund for scholarships this year."

The bocce ball tournament is coming up in November. They also need sponsors to help make the event possible. If you can help, click here to find out more information.