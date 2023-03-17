Clearwater's Ries Brothers Band hit the stage at Innings Festival

TAMPA, Fla. — Growing up in Clearwater, the Ries Brothers didn’t always dream of being musicians.

For Kevin, 24, and Charlie, 27, baseball was in their blood first.

“Baseball was definitely what I wanted to do. I guess over time, I realized I wasn’t quite as good as my brother was,” said Charlie.

“Played up until I was 12 years old. We won the Florida State Championship when I was 11 for AAU,” said Kevin.

But eventually, music started taking over. Kevin plays guitar while Charlie sings and plays drums.

As teenagers, they started with gigs at local beach bars.

“That really helped our skills and get us to the point where we could be confident and play around town,” said Kevin.

That confidence got them noticed by someone working for the legendary band Chicago.

Next thing they knew, The Ries Brothers were on tour opening for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers.

Keyboard player Robert Lamb even became a mentor.

“He gave us some great advice over the years. He told us if there’s one person or 5000 people, you always put on that same show every night,” said Kevin.

Now even as they get bigger and bigger as a band, the brothers still have their love for baseball.

“Every time we have a day off in any random city, we will find a ball field. We will work out on the field,” said Charlie.

Baseball and music are about to intersect for the Ries Brothers while they prepare for the Innings Festival.

The baseball-themed music fest outside Raymond James Stadium started last year to help celebrate Spring Training.

“My two favorite loves in life are music and baseball,” said Kevin. "I went last year, and it was such an amazing experience."

“Dave Matthews. The Avett Brothers. I’m very honored to be part of this lineup and represent the hometown,” said Charlie.

The guys said they're still growing from the grassroots level and don’t know where music will take them next.

“We don’t have a giant record label to answer to right now. We can be ourselves. We can grow this organically. Build it from the bottom up into something really special,” said Charlie.