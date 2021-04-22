Cleaning company regains clients as vaccinations become more prevalent

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — There is a company in Riverview that is really hoping to clean up this spring, literally. This cleaning company is grateful to be invited back into people’s homes.

It’s hard to miss the big yellow van, Home Clean Heroes was mopping up in Tampa, then all of a sudden they found themselves sitting in a park.

“Initially with the pandemic, things shrunk, a lot of people decided to cancel their appointments, people just didn’t want us coming into their house to clean,” said Adeola Shabiyi.

All Shabiyi could do is wait and it appears the wait is finally over.

He said since the availability of the vaccine they are receiving 8-10 new clients every week just in time for spring cleaning.

“There is an increased level of confidence and comfort, homeowners started opening up their homes to us again to come in,” said Shabiyi.

However, things are still different, people continue to work at home, which means cleaning crews are working right alongside them.

“You’re quiet, you understand they are on the phone, and the two of you are just doing your thing, right about the same space but at the end of the day it's a win-win,” said Shabiyi.

Home Cleaning Heroes has also been extra cautious when it comes to moving from house to house.

“We make sure that we disinfect all our supplies and equipment and we aren’t transforming contaminants from one house to another,” said Shabiyi.

For those homeowners who prefer to do their own cleaning, Shabiyi recommends getting the kids involved, that’s what he does at his own house.

“Sometimes people have grown up in homes where maybe the parents are the ones that typically clean and they clean all the time never engage the children so the children never develop those capabilities or the interest for cleaning,” said Shabiyi.

He said the key is making it more of a game than a choir and adding a little extra incentive for a job well done.

“Basically you just go head to head, ‘I’m going to finish this before you finish that,’ and before you know it the two of you are having fun, you’re cleaning, and at the end of the day just make sure you give the child an award,” said Shabiyi.

