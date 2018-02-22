Cleaning company partners with nonprofit to help women battling cancer

LITHIA, Fla. — A Lithia cleaning company is donating its time to help women battling cancer through a nonprofit called Cleaning for a Reason.

Custom Cleanups, of Lithia, has teamed up the nonprofit out of Texas to help local women in different stages of cancer.

Jacky Costello, owner of the small business tells ABC Action News she cleans two homes per month for four consecutive months at no charge in the company’s existing service area in south Hillsborough County.

Costello, a five-year cancer survivor herself.

“This month marks five years of being cancer free,” she said.

Costello battled cervical cancer and just completed her last checkup at Moffitt Center in Tampa.

“I’m a five year survivor this month,” she said.

Costello said she knows it’s an emotional rollercoaster for these women, “you’re weak and you’re having a lot of mixed emotions.”

Custom Cleanups services around the Lithia area, but there are other cleaning services across the bay area that partner with the nonprofit to offer the free service.

To see if you qualify, click here.