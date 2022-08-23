Civil rights leader makes annual birthday trip to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Most people like to receive gifts on their birthday, but not Dr. Xernona Clayton; she likes to give.

The civil rights leader turned 92 this month, and it’s become a birthday tradition for her to travel from her home in Atlanta to Tampa to give back.

“I came one year, and that one year was so good I came back another year and repeated it," said Clayton. "I bring about 100 people. I got friends all over the country."

Her latest visit included a trip to Metropolitan Ministries, where she dropped off supplies at their food pantry inside the family support center.

“You can’t solve all the problems, but you don’t have to. If everybody did a little bit, we’d have everything solved,” said Clayton.

Clayton is carrying on the principles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who she worked with during the civil rights movement.

“Very enthralling because every day you’d learn something, you’d think you’d know it all, and you heard him talk, and you found out you didn’t know it all, and he gave us food for thought,” said Clayton.

Volunteers and staff at Metropolitan Ministries were eager to give Dr. Clayton a hug or snap a quick selfie. They even sang happy birthday.

“I felt like I literally was with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. when she was here, so that was exciting,” said Jalem Robinson, Director of Community Collaboration.

Robinson said a visit like this is such a boost for morale. The family support center serves 190 clients a week.

“To see her here today is a testament that the work must go on. There is still work to do, and we have to be the ones to do it,” said Robinson.

“I kind of hold my head down because I can get a big head, they make me feel important, and I am important for a purpose; I’m the one that says, ‘lets go, let’s do it,” said Robinson.