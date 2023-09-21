city-of-tampa-water-department-will-offer-water-conservation-webinars

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — According to the city, Tampa residents and businesses are using too much water.

Leaders said it’s a problem that comes after an unusually dry rainy season. The city has now had to buy water twice this year. This could eventually lead to higher bills.

We hear the lawn mower sounds daily across Tampa. They’re vital to lawn care. So is water, but Mother Nature hasn’t had much help this summer.

"This summer is the worst it's been in a while," said Richard Mongiovi, owner of Ricraq lawn care.

"We usually have a lot more rain,” he said. “and the grass is burning up a lot more, so people use more water to water their grass."

That’s good for his company.

"With the heat and more water, the grass is going to grow a little bit more. Customers are going to call and get their grass cut."

But, it’s a problem for the city. We use 4 million gallons of water more daily than last year, especially when watering lawns and drinking water. It’s forced the city to buy water from Tampa Bay Water twice this year.

The city has been in this situation for the first time due to low water levels and high demand, according to the water department. That’s why they are asking folks to take water conservation seriously.

"We can all think about water conservation every day and take the time to understand how much water do you need and how much water do you use,” said Julie Palaschak with the water department.

For the month of September, the city is hosting free water conservation webinars to advise on conserving water and lowering utility bills.

"There's no need to panic. At the same time, each of us must be responsible,” said Palaschak.

