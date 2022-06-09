City of Tampa to close intersection near downtown to repair cave-in

TAMPA, Fla. — It's a problem that could make commutes from downtown Tampa somewhat tricky for the next two weeks.

A portion of W. Brorein St. has caved in just west of the Hillsborough River.

The damage will require an emergency repair that the City of Tampa says could take two weeks to complete.

Starting 9 a.m. Thursday, the city will close the intersection of W. Brorein and S Parker Streets to begin the work.

According to the city, a preliminary investigation found that a 60-inch wastewater pipe, located 20 feet below the road's surface, may have corroded. That allowed soil to settle around the pipe.

Drivers will be required to detour around the intersection. According to the city, drivers crossing the river on Brorein will be routed south on Bayshore Blvd, west on W. Verne St, and north on S. Plant Ave.

From downtown, drivers can also travel up Florida Ave., turn left on Kennedy Blvd., and use the Kennedy Boulevard Bridge to travel west toward the University of Tampa and Hyde Park.

Within the City of Tampa, many pipes are between 70 and 100 years old, and Mayor Jane Castor's office says it's committed to replacing more of them to prevent future cave-ins.