City of Tampa Parks and Rec develops master plan to guide progress of park facilities

Tampa
Posted at 5:32 AM, Jun 08, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa Parks and Recreation Department is developing a comprehensive Master Plan to help guide the progress of park facilities over the next 10 to 20 years, and they want your input.

City staff are working in cooperation with a national consultant team to conduct a series of community meetings and surveys to assess resident needs and priorities. That includes mail surveys, in-person and virtual open houses, and an interactive online meeting room accessible from any computer or mobile device.

