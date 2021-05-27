City of Tampa, Mayor Jane Castor to unveil Resilience Roadmap to work toward equitable resources

TAMPA, Fla. — Mayor Jane Castor, along with key Tampa officials and stakeholders, will unveil Resilient Tampa, the city's first-ever resilience road map, and a new strategy for building a stronger and more equitable future.
The announcement will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Sulphur Springs Park in Tampa. Castor will be alongside Whit Remer, who serves as Sustainability and Resilience Officer, Walter Smith with the Tampa Bay Disaster Resilience Initiative and CJ Reynolds with the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council.
The Transforming Tampa’s Tomorrow Advisory Teams were designed to focus on key issues facing our city, and find smart solutions to improve the quality of life for our community.
This includes focusing on a few main aspects:
- Transportation: minimizing traffic congestion and bringing smart and accessible transit solutions to Tampa
- Development Services: This means offering options to streamline the development and building permitting process with the City and eliminating unnecessary red tape to make it easier for residents and building contractors to complete projects and do business within city limits.
- Workforce Development: This includes supporting programs that increase school attendance and graduation rates, defining pathways through higher education and technical certification programs, and promoting career readiness.
- Affordable Housing: This includes developing mortgage and down payment assistance programs, securing state and federal grants, and identifying the needs of our neighborhoods.
- Sustainability and Resilience: This includes identifying green energy solutions that will minimize our ecological footprint and environmental impact.