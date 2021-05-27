City of Tampa, Mayor Jane Castor to unveil Resilience Roadmap to work toward equitable resources

TAMPA, Fla. — Mayor Jane Castor, along with key Tampa officials and stakeholders, will unveil Resilient Tampa, the city's first-ever resilience road map, and a new strategy for building a stronger and more equitable future.

The announcement will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Sulphur Springs Park in Tampa. Castor will be alongside Whit Remer, who serves as Sustainability and Resilience Officer, Walter Smith with the Tampa Bay Disaster Resilience Initiative and CJ Reynolds with the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council.

The Transforming Tampa’s Tomorrow Advisory Teams were designed to focus on key issues facing our city, and find smart solutions to improve the quality of life for our community.

This includes focusing on a few main aspects:

