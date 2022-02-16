City of Tampa hosts public meeting to get feedback before enforcing noise ordinance

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa hosted an informative meeting on Tuesday about a noise ordinance that would impact Ybor City, the Arena District and the Channel District.

City leaders said they're looking to get feedback from business owners and people living around entertainment venues and bars.

Tom DeGeorge, the owner of Crowbar, a live music venue in Ybor City, said he appreciated that the city is looking to get feedback from business owners.

"I think it's important to reach out to your small businesses that have proven their worth and that have been part of the community for many years. I've been in business for 15 years," said DeGeorge.

In January, Tampa City Council adopted an ordinance that would prohibit outdoor amplified sound citywide after midnight. The ordinance also restricted noise levels depending on the time of day. The city said they want feedback before implementing any changes.

In more than a 20-month span, the Tampa Police Department received more than 12,400 calls about noise.

"You can see that the calls for service are in the thousands and the number of citations were, I think, 100 plus and that is largely a result of their inability to actually issue the citation," said Carole Post with the City of Tampa.

The city is hoping to hear from business owners before implementing a plan. City leaders will discuss this topic further at a council meeting on Thursday.

The next informative meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.