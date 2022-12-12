City of Tampa hopes new app will make getting around town easier

TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa hopes a new program will get more people "mooving" around the area.

The city just launched "Moov-It," a new app helping you plan trips around town, no matter the mode of transportation. This would include walking, biking, or riding the bus, to name a few.

"Moov-It" is like Google Map or Waze, but actually includes tickets for public transportation.

Vik Bhide, with the city of Tampa's Mobility Department, said the app combines all of the different apps into one single platform.

Right now the city is looking for 200 people to join a pilot program with the app. They will use the app and help the city improve it to make sure it serves everyone.

To join the pilot program, email MaaS@tampagov.net.