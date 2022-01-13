City of Tampa awarded nearly $2 million for affordable housing programs

The City of Tampa has been awarded nearly $2 million to put toward one of its affordable housing programs.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced it will distribute more than $100 million to non-profit organizations, and state and local government agencies, to protect children and families from home health hazards.

The City of Tampa will dedicate these funds to its Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program, and more specifically, to pay for home inspections and a new set of repairs that address home health hazards.

Through this program, income-eligible homeowners can receive repairs and replacements valued at up to $50,000, that bring their homes into compliance with the City's Florida Building Code and Housing Quality Standards. The scope of work includes roofing, air conditioning, electrical, and plumbing. Not only will the additional HUD grant cover the initial inspections where home health hazards are identified, it will also expand the program to include remediation for mold, lead-based paint, and radon.

"Helping families remain in their existing homes is part of our affordable housing initiative," said Mayor Jane Castor. "This program has allowed us to improve living conditions and bring peace of mind to hundreds of homeowners who, otherwise, could not afford to pay for expensive repairs. We are ecstatic to learn of HUD's generous grant and are excited it will also result in a more resilient and sustainable housing inventory."

During Fiscal Year 2021, 42 homes received repairs through the City's Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program. The HUD grant is expected to cover remediation for an additional 90 homes.

For more information and to apply, click here.