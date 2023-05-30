City leaders, community celebrate Memorial Park Cemetery dedication

TAMPA, Fla. — State and city leaders joined community members at memorial park cemetery Tuesday morning to celebrate the cemetery and its 100th dedication of the African American WWII monument.

This comes on the heels of city leaders voting to purchase the cemetery for $100,000.

“I am so excited,” Norene Copeland-Miller said. “This is an amazing day."

Copeland-Miller and her cousin Choice Miller’s grandfather are buried at the cemetery. He served in WWII, and He is one of the 800 veterans buried at Memorial Park Cemetery.

“I’m glad that the city did the right thing and saved the cemetery,” said Choice Miller.

On Thursday, Tampa City Council unanimously approved buying the Memorial Park Cemetery property from an investor at a price tag of $100,000.

"Hopefully, we have some community organizations that are willing to step up to the charge, maybe even a collaborative group of organizations and churches to now pay homage as well as take care of it so that it's not costing the taxpayer's money year after year over the long term," said Council Member Gwendolyn Henderson.

"It is long overdue, and I'm very excited to start the process of giving the cemetery the respect it deserves," said Council Member Lynn Hurtak.

Organizers are working on getting a historical marker. Copeland-Miller also wants to get the MLK Blvd. section of the cemetery fenced in and new signs.