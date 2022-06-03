City Furniture warehouse, showroom on track to be complete this year

PLANT CITY, Fla. — City Furniture is opening a brand new warehouse distribution center and showroom right off I-4 in Plant City.

They gave us a sneak peek of how the work is going in their whopping 1.3 million square foot building.

The building will be a huge economic driver for the city with jobs already being filled.

"So when this facility opens and is up and running in the next, you know, six to 12 months, we're looking to hire 500 people for this facility, 500 associates, and the economic impact will be hopefully tremendous for the community," Ryan Cronin, President of City Furniture said. "We're looking to do big things, you know, we don't want to just kind of come in and do some business and eject out right we want to be in the community, a really big part of the fabric of this community. And so that's very important to us."

Construction started in 2020 and the warehouse side is expected to be open in the next few months with the showroom to follow.

Cronin said this will be City Furniture's first store in the Tampa Bay area and more are to come in Largo and Wesley Chapel.

"So City Furniture is a full-line furniture retailer. We kind of cover a good, better, best model which means you can find some really great affordable product as well as some more higher-end stuff if that's what you desire," said Cronin.

