CITY Furniture opens in Plant City bringing enormous economic opportunity

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — CITY Furniture in Plant City is one of the largest furniture stores in the state and is expected to give the area a major economic boost.

The showroom and distribution center is officially open. CITY Furniture is a family-owned retailer that started in south Florida and has chosen Plant City to begin its west coast expansion.

The massive facility is 1.3 million square feet. Joetta Carney came from Polk City to see it for herself during the grand opening on Thursday.

“Oh, just amazing. I started wanting stuff by the time I walked in,” said Carney.

The furniture store located along Interstate 4 includes an expansive showroom, an oversized warehouse, the CITY KC Café and Wine Bar, and corporate offices. It’s also adding 500 new jobs to the area, with an average salary of $50,000.

“We need support staff, we need supply chain, we need sales associates, we need HR associates, a bunch of jobs are open,” said CITY Furniture marketing director Caitlin Maribona.

The furniture store is the latest major company to set up shop in Plant City, spurring economic growth.

“It’s enormous. It's really booming in jobs. Hundreds of jobs, if not thousands of jobs, have been added in the last several years. Which obviously is great for any community. On top of that, it helps with our tax base,” said Nate Kilton, Mayor of Plant City.

The mayor said Plant City is an appealing location because of the recent population growth. “A lot of it has to do with where we’re located. Central Florida I-4 corridors make a perfect location for logistics and distribution. We’ve got an outstanding workforce,” he said.

As part of CITY Furniture's grand opening, there will be giveaways happening all weekend.