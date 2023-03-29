Citrus Park's Maker & Merchant is a big new store supporting small local businesses

CITRUS PARK, Fla. — Clearwater's Claudia Leiva finally found a brick-and-mortar home in which to sell her colorful purses and bags.

And the small-business owner isn't breaking the bank to do it.

"This is a great opportunity for people like me with a dream," said the woman behind the company Talataa Colombia.

Claudia and more than 100 local mom-and-pop vendors are selling their wares at the Maker & Merchant, a brand-new 4,000-square-foot space in Citrus Park Town Center.

Starting at $75 a month, vendors can rent space at the giant mall store, which sells everything from clothes to plants to food to bath bombs. The only requirement for vendors is to make sure shelves stay stocked and fresh — the store will do the rest.

"This is a great way to find out how your brand does as a retail store, and you don't have the overhead," said Murlene Joseph, whose Hello Myrrh earrings are a hit.

"This will really let us expand the brand," said Kara Grammen of Kara's Greek marinades, who praises Maker & Merchant's eye for talented local vendors.

The store is currently open seven days a week.

