Citrus Park Town Center mall gets new entertainment space

TAMPA, Fla. — Construction has started on a new entertainment space at Citrus Park Town Center mall in Tampa.

An old Sears department store at the mall will be transformed into an entertainment venue.

Elev8 Fun will feature go-karts, vintage and modern arcade games, a virtual reality simulator, mini-golf, 12 bowling lanes, axe throwing, laser tag and more. There will also be a restaurant and bar.

Elev8 Fun opened its first location about 4 months ago in the Orlando area. The Tampa location could open within the next 8 months.

David Goldfarb is the founder and owner of Elev8 Fun. Goldfarb attended the University of Central Florida. As a college student, he installed video games in bars and restaurants. He said Tampa is an attractive market.

"I don't think people realize how big a market Tampa is and the fact is it brought a lot of new life when they won the Super Bowl," said David Goldfarb, founder and owner of Elev8 Fun.

Goldfarb said the concept of his business is to turn empty mall spaces into entertainment centers.

"It's pretty obvious that Amazon has really changed the dynamic of the world. I mean they changed the dynamic of shopping. They made it so much easier. These big stores were once where everyone used to shop and today it’s just not the case," said Goldfarb.

Elev8 Fun is planning another location in Jensen Beach and 15 other possible locations throughout the state.

"It's like a stimulus overload with the lights, the sound, the attractions, the music. It’s overwhelming. It’s like a mini attraction park," said Keith Baldwin, director of operations for Elev8 Fun.

