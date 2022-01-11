Cirque Italia making a splash in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. — From the outside, it looks like a regular circus tent, but when you step inside, you’ll be greeted by the sights and sounds of a 35,000-gallon water tank. It’s the centerpiece for Cirque Italia, now performing in Tampa Bay.

“Really to get this kind of entertainment you need to go to Vegas or New York,” said performer Morgaine Rosenthal.

For the past 10 years, Cirque Italia has been traveling the country, consisting of performers from all over the world, everyone with their own unique set of talents.

“When I see the face of the people, and they’re like, ‘oh that’s awesome, that trick was really good,’ and they feel amazed that’s what makes us go back every time and risk our lives every day,” said Hector Pacaran.

Pacaran grew up perfecting the bow and arrow in Mexico. The woman who confidently stands in the line of fire is his wife.

“A lot of people they always make fun of us like, ‘what happens when you make him mad,’ and we always laugh,” said Pacaran.

However, the biggest highlights for audience members may be watching the water tank lift from below the stage, rising all the way to the top of the tent.

“My favorite part is the reaction from the audience and being able to connect particularly with the little boys and little girls and being able to show them that you can do whatever you want to do,” said Rosenthal.

Cirque Italia is currently at the Westfield Brandon Mall and then it will move to the Grove at Wesley Chapel. For more information on dates, showtimes and tickets, go to www.cirqueitalia.com.

“It’s very exciting being able to interact with these local communities showing them what we love and just giving them a family-friendly good time,” said Rosenthal.