Church's anti-porn signs spark questions, concerns from Hillsborough residents

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A church's public warning against porn addiction is sparking questions and concerns among drivers in Hillsborough County.

Tia Yadav did a double take this week driving home from work with her kids on Fishhawk Boulevard in Lithia.

"It's giving a wrong message to the younger children because it's introducing them to a topic that they, I don't feel they're ready for it," said Yadav. "I hope parents can see where I'm coming from."

A road sign reads "Break Free of Porn.com." A viewer sent us a picture of another sign at Brooker Road and Valrico Road.

The website is linked to Jesus Church, located in Riverview. Lead pastor Karl House says it's an important message as his group offers men a 10-week course in battling porn addiction.

"We thank these parents for their concern for their kids," said House. "We are concerned too. Shockingly, researchers are saying that the average age that kids are being exposed to porn is now 11. I would like to think that our group is a real ally to these concerned parents and their families. We have seen marriages restored, fathers reengaged with their kids and young men walking in integrity. The road signs are meant to be clear. We hope we can continue to display them to clearly get the word out that people can break free of porn."

Yadav and other parents tell ABC Action News, displaying "porn" on signs in several public areas across the county may cause children to research the word on their own.

"Kids who are getting a little bit older, like 8, 9, and 10 might be very curious and they might just go online and look for it," said Yadav.

ABC Action News reached out to Hillsborough County officials to find out if the church's signs are approved for display, but we have yet to hear back.