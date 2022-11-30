Christmas tree experts explain why prices are rising

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Music, lights and trees should be filling a corner lot on Fishhawk Boulevard in Lithia. But for the first time in 14 years, the owners of Chaberek Family Christmas Trees said they've had to skip a holiday season.

"It's one of the hardest things we have to grapple with," said co-owner Theodore Chaberek.

Theodore said it all came down to a lack of quality Christmas trees.

"Our farmer and other farmers have not been able to provide wholesale trees to their customers due to a shortage," he said, "And you would have had to go through a broker, a middleman where you really don't know the quality of the trees and the prices would probably be in the astronomical category."

And while they're disappointed, the family is already locking in plans for next year.

RELATED: Dade City farm working to keep Christmas cheer affordable in spite of inflation

"I've been in contact with several growers because I hear that the shortage will be worse next year," he said.

It's a fate that the folks over at Mike's Christmas Trees avoided—because their co-owner, Kirt Helsel, is also a Christmas tree farmer in Michigan.

Helsel said the Christmas tree industry has taken quite a hit this year from all angles as they're navigating a tree shortage that's been about a decade in the making while also fighting to keep prices affordable in the face of inflation.

"The biggest challenge this year has been the fuel prices, trying to not have to add on, pass on the price to our customers because of shipping costs which are greater than they've ever been," he said.

Helsel said it should take about 3 years for the industry to get back to normal. But he's hopeful that with some patience from customers, that time will fly by.

"I'm real optimistic, and I think that as long as we're on this earth, there's gonna be Christmas," he laughed.