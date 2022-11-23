Dade City farm working to keep Christmas cheer affordable in spite of inflation

DADE CITY, Fla. — The sights and sounds of the holidays are everywhere at the Ergle Christmas Tree Farm in Dade City.

Though Meghan Kile said she's been coming here for three years, partly for the smells.

"At first, we would buy the fake trees from Walmart, and I really wanted to get a real tree, so after persuading the husband, he finally caved and we've been coming ever since," she said, "It's definitely better because it makes the house smell really good."

Farm co-owner Tony Harris said all of this is part of the appeal out there. And it's an appeal we can use, especially after the last few years.

"Everybody wants something to be happy about, and what else could you be happier about than Christmas," Harris said.

That said, Harris added that the Christmas Tree industry hasn't been shielded from the inflation frustrations we've all seen.

"You can't even buy parts for your car anymore. The trucking and supply chain [issues] have just been awful," he said.

The biggest sticking point for them has been rising diesel prices.

But Harris told ABC Action News that despite increased costs, the farm has worked hard to keep prices low for customers so that holiday cheer will still be within reach.

"We try to keep our prices as reasonable as we can because we know families are struggling right now," he said.

The farm is already open for the holiday season. Click here to learn more.