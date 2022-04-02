Christmas for Foster raises money to send foster children to Disney

TAMPA, FLA. — A local organization is looking to send children in the foster care system to Disney World for free.

Sarah Weaver is the founder of Christmas for Fosters. She adopted three children with her husband. The couple is foster parents to two other children.

The organization supports children in the foster care system year-round. Around the holidays, Christmas for Fosters takes donations and buys children Christmas presents.

During the month of April, the organization is looking to raise $20,000 to send foster families to Disney.

"We have a goal of sending three large families and a group of five foster teens along with a couple of chaperones to Disney World," said Sarah Weaver.

"Covering everything from their lodging to their gas money to get there, their tickets, souvenir money, spending money, food money. We want everything to be covered," she added.

Weaver said her family loves the magic of Disney. She wants other children to experience that same magic.

"Of all the applications that we've received so far from our foster families, I would say probably only 10% of them have ever been to Disney World while the other 90% have not experienced that yet and so we've have roughly 50 families apply," said Weaver.

Weaver said families may no longer apply for the contest. The deadline was March 31st. The winners will be announced at the end of the month.

"We just really wanted to do something extra magical for our families this year," said Weaver.

For more information on how to donate visit their website here.