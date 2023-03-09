Chiselers Market is back and bigger than ever this Saturday at the University of Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa tradition for 58 years, Chiselers Market returns this Saturday to the University of Tampa's historic Plant Hall.

Admission to this super-sized flea market is free. Doors open at 9 a.m., and close at 3 p.m.

Featuring almost 300,000 donated items for sale — from clothes to paintings, collectibles, and a sparkling silver room — Chiselers will spread out over four different areas of the building. Bring your browsing shoes!

Proceeds benefit the preservation of Plant Hall, originally built by Henry B. Plant in 1891 as the Tampa Bay Hotel.

