Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Chiselers Market is back and bigger than ever this Saturday at the University of Tampa

Admission to this epic flea market is free; doors open at 9am
A Tampa tradition for 58 years, Chiselers Market returns this Saturday to the University of Tampa's historic Plant Hall. Admission to this super-sized flea market is free. Doors open at 9 a.m., and close at 3 p.m.
Chiselers Market.png
Chiselers Market
Posted at 5:22 AM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 07:00:57-05

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa tradition for 58 years, Chiselers Market returns this Saturday to the University of Tampa's historic Plant Hall.

Admission to this super-sized flea market is free. Doors open at 9 a.m., and close at 3 p.m.

Featuring almost 300,000 donated items for sale — from clothes to paintings, collectibles, and a sparkling silver room — Chiselers will spread out over four different areas of the building. Bring your browsing shoes!

Proceeds benefit the preservation of Plant Hall, originally built by Henry B. Plant in 1891 as the Tampa Bay Hotel.

For more on Chiselers Market, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's End Hunger for All Families! Join us and Help with ABC Action News Gives' Food for Families Virtual Food Drive.