Children in the University Area of Tampa created a mural honoring veterans

TAMPA, Fla — Many veterans have given their all while serving our country. This is why about 100 children participated in creating a mural inspired by veterans and their stories in a local park in the University Area of Tampa.

“I was serving when Russia invaded Czechoslovakia, and I’ll leave it at that,” said Bob Terri, a U.S. veteran. The year was 1968 when Bob Terri served overseas, but if you asked him for the details of what he saw, he’d say, “I’d rather not go into it further. All I can say is when I saw the Russian tanks going into Ukraine, that was a PTS moment for me,” explained Terri.

Terri is like many veterans who’ve experienced unimaginable things while serving our country, things they carry with them throughout their lives. Some veterans in history weren’t even welcomed back home with open arms.

“It was interesting. A woman just turned around,” said an emotional Terri, as he told a crowd of people a story of what happened to him. “Looked at me, and she said, ‘Welcome home.” “I guess it that a little bit of PTSD where there are triggers, and you’re dying to hear that you’re welcomed, that you’re a part of things, you’re appreciated, and her few words just said it all,” continued Terri.

About 100 children in an arts program at the University Area Community Development Corporation wanted to share their appreciation for veterans like Bob by making a mural. The big reveal took place Tuesday morning at Harvest Hope Park.

“So, this project started around the end of May, like June,” said Vivian Fisk, the art instructor who led the children in this project.

Fisk’s father was also a World War II veteran.

“So, in my classroom, I brought veterans in to speak with the kids. I also started to speak to them just on the simplest things: land, air and sea. What are the different divisions, what are the different branches, how do they function, can planes land on ships? Yes, they can. Do women serve? And the girls were like ‘Yes they can,’” explained Fisk.

The unveiling of this work of art, made of ceramic tiles, made one veteran, Jeaniel, emotional as she thought about her young daughter, who didn’t grasp what she did for a living or why she was deployed.

“Seeing something come together like this and then seeing children’s artwork next to it really encapsulates how children view the military. It’s really moving for me because her not having the vocabulary to tell me, but then to see it in pictures, it’s very emotional,” said Jeaniel.