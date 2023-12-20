Children in Riverview give back to those less fortunate

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — While most kids are wondering what they're going to receive for Christmas, there’s a group of four and five-year-olds in Riverview who are doing the exact opposite. They’re focused on what they're giving to others.

It was like an assembly line of elves inside The Learning Experience in Riverview as the children packed up toothpaste, deodorant, soap and all sorts of other toiletries into bags. They call them Holiday Helping Bags.

The children are an integral part of the entire process, working with their families to purchase the supplies, pack the bags and make the deliveries to those in need.

“If they see somebody in need on the side of the road, they are able to stop and give this bag which has their necessities in it and help them,” said director Cindy Sticker.

Sticker said it’s important to teach children at a young age that Christmas isn’t just about receiving gifts. It’s about giving them.

“It’s good for them to learn that not everyone has what they have,” said Sticker. “Christmas is about helping others.”

The children, who have small hands but big hearts, packed more than 100 bags in total. They took pride in making sure not a single item was left out.

Each of them even included a personalized, heartfelt, handwritten note.

“Because maybe they don’t have anybody at all, and that little touch just makes it more special to them. As we sit at home and open gifts, this is something they received from us in hopes of making their day a happy day,” said Sticker.

The hope is these children will remember this activity and continue the tradition in their own way as they grow up into adulthood.